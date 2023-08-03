Hip Hop at 50: The architect behind the blueprint of rap

ABC News contributor Mike Muse spoke with Coke La Rock on becoming the first emcee and seeking recognition for his contributions to the creation of rap.

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live