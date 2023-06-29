Hip Hop at 50: The evolution of hip hop fashion

ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports on the history of fashion in hip hop music and culture, speaking with A$AP Rocky, the Ying Yang Twins, Karl Kani, Jeni Bui and Alex Moss.

June 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live