Hip-Hop 50: The rise of white rappers

ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports on the rise of white rappers in hip-hop, a genre born in Black and brown communities. Artists Bubba Sparxxx and G-Eazy weigh in on creating without appropriating.

July 20, 2023

