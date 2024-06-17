'I'm lucky to be here,' Gordan Ramsay says after crash

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is sharing an important message after he says he was nearly killed in a bike crash. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports.

June 17, 2024

