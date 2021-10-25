'Industry guidelines were not being followed': Hollywood veteran on shooting

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with veteran Hollywood armorer Larry Zanoff, who explains the protocols around handling guns on movie sets and how accidental shootings can occur.

