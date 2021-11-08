Transcript for Inside the new documentary series “Superstar” and the life of Whitney Houston

Legendary singer Whitney Houston known for hit songs like I will always love you and so emotional is argued by many to be the greatest of all time. Now Houston is being featured as part of a new ABC news special superstar. Examining people who had a huge role in shaping American culture. Here's an exclusive sneak peek of tonight's premiere episode. Check it out. She did not want to beat the big star. And I used a taser and tell her god didn't give you this gift to keep to yourself but. You hear every genre and the Nissan. Because it's her voice is not just to songs like she could to a pop song. But she put so much soul and and gospel in two. A pop song. What I heard the song Howland it was a great hook and I would the piano is banged out the burst of Holland him. And Alison and I got a phone call but I want it can you sing that high schools got can do that. Under the control in the studio is out of the box first go round and no warm up and no nothing just how it's like hey I'm now seeing all the hubbub about why Japanese why Jerry and they can we stop do everything right living room. Still sore loser is being. On the R&B charts as they were on the terms and world why. She kicked down doors for everything from a lack. Female artist every black artists and hardest engine and Whitney Houston is it if it it is an instrument that's. NAG. Latin out. It's something that we don't know what it is that's why we call it singing let me call it what you similarly call it that. What we don't know what that is she made it possible. Four plus two belief that. Do the same thing. And a spring in ABC news contributor Larry Hackett for more on tonight's episode superstar Whitney Houston. Larry thanks for being here I know tonight special is going to include. Some isn't isn't people who knew Whitney Houston people like brandy Shaka con Darlene love. What can we expect to hear from them. Licensing laws on their lives when she did well as former. Solves that she chose saying that she reached and I traded on the track did and our early I don't even over stay out of whenever whenever rocket she was in the cold when you think about all the songs she did you think about it on a dark and got out. Does he star spangled banner that she sang I did and she was absolutely ubiquitous she was used clothes she was superstar. Any early eras of music videos are really she got oh right she's just so. Adorable and wonderful and telegenic. That's what it was all about it she was sitting us president stardom he's crossover right she was just already a little resemblance. Deep deep roots in the world as you can and crossover star Andy in his car the last the last few years her life. Unbelievably tragic and that tragedy it is you know sealed. Horrible night at department and and other where he's well. And Larry and know that you're actually bear out the Beverly Hilton that night it happened right before that any twelve Grammy Awards. What do you remember. Well it was so real it's regularly it was visitor able maggot going to I did a series. Annual party loses on the eve of the new words used to have a big photo shoot there were a lot of artists would be performing. N as the Iraq and always you ride there are locked blobby. Did Whitney had died Sarah and people were bribing people to know what's do. It was appeared at a time when we didn't know the party was gonna go on our clothes she was obvious cancel. But the party did go on it was terribly law we're terribly sad or lease your real. Clive Davis courses you know credit with banks around Whitney and popular. Had a party slogan and parties need an article it really was a performer and he spoke always tremendous anger. About what it happened you later the White House all the way he was journalists sitting with raged. What a terrible loss of luck and went on these acts and. Now it's been nearly a decade now since that night that Whitney Houston passed away in her songs. Are still played everywhere I think almost any female singer out there is practicing and practicing trying to sound anything like. Whitney Houston she was that amazing so how do you think she impacted and continues to impact the music industry. Well as if you look at pop charts that you see yet seated all the different singers or are there are all white idea what is so let me just tell us what should our men are trying to say are you. No telling all the time. She's heard on the radio she's drawn resources songs. And a wonderful she hasn't had a whole. Cingular and the Yankees the second she sings you know what's her teach economics somebody else there's no auto Tunisia are sure which. You know new superstar is this is Whitney Houston songs into war. I'm afraid also attracts you will endure. I think the songs indoor and they're always you know I think was another song don't get out what. But it didn't. You think about what was announced. There was and she sure was ABC's contributor Larry Hackett we appreciate it Larry thank you. And superstar Whitney Houston premieres tonight at 10 eastern 9 central on ABC and we'll start streaming tomorrow on Hulu.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.