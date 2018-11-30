Insomniac Theater: 'Anna and the Apocalypse' and 'Elliot the Littlest Reindeer'

More
Take a look at two movies hitting the box office this weekend.
3:00 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Anna and the Apocalypse' and 'Elliot the Littlest Reindeer'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59519673,"title":"Insomniac Theater: 'Anna and the Apocalypse' and 'Elliot the Littlest Reindeer'","duration":"3:00","description":"Take a look at two movies hitting the box office this weekend.","url":"/Entertainment/video/insomniac-theater-anna-apocalypse-elliot-littlest-reindeer-59519673","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.