Jay-Z subpoenaed to testify in fraud case

More
"Mr. Carter is a private citizen who should not be involved," the rapper's representative said.
0:23 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jay-Z subpoenaed to testify in fraud case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54915867,"title":"Jay-Z subpoenaed to testify in fraud case","duration":"0:23","description":"\"Mr. Carter is a private citizen who should not be involved,\" the rapper's representative said.","url":"/Entertainment/video/jay-subpoenaed-testify-fraud-case-54915867","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.