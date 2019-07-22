Transcript for Jon Pardi on Thomas Rhett

You ought to tell me his big fan in me and it. Hidden in or innocence at all times and we crossed paths accidentally drop box art education unit responded. And I ask him who is there. He's saying yes hey this is there are resilient. He does every day. Believe that you exile. That was. I'm Texas yesterday and her. That's it was it was cold and just like citizens paid respect about us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.