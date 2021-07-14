Transcript for Judge set to decide whether Britney Spears can hire new attorney

Britney Spears' conservator ship cases back in court today issued petitions to hire her own attorney. And end the conserving are shipped. The ACLU is supporting her bid in urging the court to ensure that pretty has all the information she needs to select the lawyer. KV heartening is in Los Angeles with the latest. The fight for Britney Spears freedom back in court. The parties involved in running skiers life. Before a judge for the first time since spears delivered that powerful testimony just three weeks ago the pop star sings she's been isolated exploited embarrassed. And demoralized by the conserve order ship that's controlled her life and nearly sixty million dollar state Britney telling the court I truly believe this to survivorship is abusive. And sing. I just want my life back attorneys expected to hash out the pile of competing petitions made to the court since that bombshell hearing. Including spears co conserve her purse and Jodi Montgomery's plea for security to protect her from death threats and an assessment of how spears father is spending her money. Under the conservatives ship James yearns nearly 161000 dollars a month. While Britney according to confidential court documents says she was limited to a 2000 dollar allowance the judge also said to consider spears requests to hire her own attorney. This. Throughout the conservative shift she's been represented by court appointed attorney CN milingo. But after she criticized his handling upper case in court last month claiming no one ever told her she had the right to petition the court day and her conservative ship. Ingram filing papers asking to resign and now the ACL yearly standing up for spears. This week filing an anarchist briefs supporting spears right to choose her own attorney. And urging the court to ensure that miss spears is granted access to the information tools necessary to select a lawyer. I've removed. Earlier this year the documentary framing Britney Spears renewed interest in spears can servers shipped. And a free Britney movement on Tuesday the documentary nominated for two Emmy Awards. All credit goes to Britney her speaking out courageously as she did and neck. Court hearing I king if you documentary hell. Kirk I channel where Nancy the general public of her concern readership I think that's a really good thing. Today and a lot of ground the needs to be covered today and a lot of people involved in these proceedings everyone is expected to appear remotely. And now that includes former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosen guard. That's who Britney has reportedly been in discussions with to become her new attorney but that big question. Will the judge allow it is britney's explosive statement three weeks ago we've seen a lot of blame being tossed around. Her father Jamie is been deflecting and even though through the years no one has been more in control of britney's life and he hats he's calling on the court to investigate those claims. But a lot of these matters today need to be taking care of first before that process can even begin. Diane Craig candy hearts on thank you. And for more on this I'd like to bring in ABC news contributor Larry Hackett and partner at fox Rothschild LO peace Sarah when's. Clarion Sara thank you for being here I would expect out of today's hearing do you think Britney. Could have a new attorney of her own choosing by the end of the day. It seems possibly defend her in as little ability what did you just about all. Almost everybody uses it she's the right to choose teacher and trying to be chosen today to be seen as much of this or is there confused she orbit join us weeks ago. It incredibly passionate did each still three weeks later you're not all just now that he does yeah you're turning it easier doesn't want our president longer waiting for a new maturity. This is moving very very slowly. I figure finest cops in Olson's re people want social media. One answer is resolution asks corner just moving very very slowly I didn't until he movement where her and her attorney. Today. Remains to be seen I think most artists and all is the most artisan. She's at least how to write a regular process and it. Now that's scary if the court does allow her to choose her own attorney. For any sign of how to judge might ultimately roll on and an conserving or shut. Not necessarily a dent in what the judge wants to make sure of right now is that she's got the best help to licences solutions possible inch you know if you can go back to what was styled after the hearing and inserts it was supposed to be here's an evidentiary hearing about whether or not those allegations were true and obviously that she really be heard today because she's harper counsel they're to make sure that she's being represented properly it's and there's a question about the students Lauren and announce its currency with the judges actually going to look at today is that possible to rule on everything since I don't. And Larry a lot of people involved in this conservative ship dropped out after Britney spoke in court a few weeks ago including the trust managing her estate in her court appointed attorney. And her managers so why are they resigning now what's happening there. Are. I could be number his reputation I sent it may not repeat it is seeing. You know label having not. He argued as she did note she can get this deal. It's just not true. Larry Rudolph a lot to do ask and you're either writing or all of which and use it. Never really should charge so a lot of does like asset there's our little is what's going on I just getting an all getting. They don't add anything anybody all I must say did nothing are joining B. Maurice RZ machine and moral what should go along with you a couple of rounder assuming that you ensure like there are charged. And this is happening again in old San. So will be eager he's CEO what goes on because on what happens is it really central Peter or. And what the judge a judge gives him or. As Sarah the court's expected to assess how britney's father has been spending her money under the conservative ship so what can we expect to hear about that. Well I think they're not look very carefully packed houses and sending them on the NN and they happened over the course of time but now there's more scrutiny onyx and you know with a petition was filed by Jody Montgomery passes for 50000. Dollars a month the security and what does it mean to the truth is seeing the future and how much money is going to need to go out there need to reassess to make sure they're pretty hasn't secured for herself from long term cash and all of this continued silence a legal battle is just dwindling down mercy and not in her best interest and long term. I'm Larry britney's testimony last month has gotten so much attention from fans and celebrities around the world. What's the broader impact of today's hearing in britney's case in general. Well listen GG GGO what are these I don't understand is suing NJ we're very did it last minute where. BI and dean machine was old not ruled vigilance. Of the just part of that drew that. Written down somewhere these are all very each other questions. She remove her birth control has little. The charge you're. I don't know that any of those to be in the accident I think people are lawyers who will not on the legal procedure on I don't know. And so we see what happens. All right Larry Hackett Serra wins we appreciate it thank you. And thank you at home for joining us I'm Diane Macedo have a great rest of the day.

