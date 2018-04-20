Transcript for June 6, 2015: Avicii explains why he took time away from DJing

To store avoid a music. I did but then. It took like two mons. And I can homeless opening hunker. Now like to have this for electing a wrong again and not one to the studio old one ended and I I was like when he kills. Thinner and like other looked like its coast and violence since though jumping into. Studio you know. Then. I kind of realize that I I just had to. Takes time just focus on the industry. Getting by can show me getting back in north both physically and mentally and you know try to set up like a long term plan for all of this by honest upgrade byline on number focus group before. We're just gonna cool going from being you know. Normal. To me feels like going from being normal to being like very like. The dollar because gold worth so much work low you know. Number swooning like trips to the hospital and back to war with there was so much for going along at the same time. So. There was. For real relief like I like dot but it long break happened right when he has. You know as I was getting you know skinny and we. Everything you know I needed a break just to be home. But nor feel. You know like thing if I looked back to new. But for assorted were you know I'm a few better now which is weird to me. Well open. That's all thanks like exercise and two to. All the people Romney who's from liked we have now a law. My first show up being off for like five or in mons was. Huge music fest will in Australia for. You know fifteenth 2000 people so it's like. Like the first step already. It like they cannot. Dole hit me and and it can do you know on and learn how to deal when it again. Think we kind of felt like starting over movement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.