Transcript for Kareem Hunts admits to misleading officials about assault

Turning now to the NFL fending off a new controversy this morning one of the league's rising stars is apologizing. A video showed him attacking a woman now careening Hyde says the league never even questioned him during the investigation. An NFL stars breaking his silence after video surfaced showing him and a violent confrontation with a woman. I'm extremely embarrassed because landed him. Karine hunt is seen arguing with a woman in a hotel hallway hunt showed zinger she's been here it's front and later he seemed chick singer. I was in our own pocket and took responsibility and you know made the right decision to no final wave it's. The Kansas City Chiefs released on just hours after TMZ sports posted the video the team was aware of the incident when it happened back in February. But hunt says he was an entirely truthful with the chiefs until after the video came out. I didn't tell them everything and then on don't. No blame them for any thing in my some. Causes the unifil says they're investigating the incident but hung claims the league never questioned him about the assault. The NFL released a statement saying the investigation will continue when will include further attempts to speak to complaints involved in the incident. The video of heart is bringing comparisons to former ravens running back Ray Rice she was seen punching his then fiancee. In an elevator back into when he fourteen. Rice was suspended by the league for two games but after the video came out he was suspended indefinitely. And rice never played again. As for hunt he hopes to get another chance on an NFL team. That person and a video. Did not deserve that I didn't mean to hurt anybody here and use anything like that and that is really tough. Is tough because lake I feel like I let a lot of people down. And hunt says he met the woman that night police were called but no charges were filed. As first future in football there's a 4 PM deadline today for any team that wants to sign hunt but so far there's been no interest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.