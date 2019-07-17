-
Now Playing: New charges for R. Kelly
-
Now Playing: R&B singer R. Kelly arrested on 2 separate federal indictments
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly arrested on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly held without bond
-
Now Playing: Remembering the day US astronauts landed on the moon
-
Now Playing: 'I don't have a racist bone in my body': Trump
-
Now Playing: The accident on the moon that nearly sabotaged historic landing
-
Now Playing: Suspect in US scientist's murder seen on video near cave: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Royal Caribbean cruise cancels San Juan stop over demonstrations
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' ends series run with record 32 Emmy nominations
-
Now Playing: Elusive 'Chance the Snapper' alligator caught in Chicago park
-
Now Playing: Different Alzheimer's disease risks for men, women: Scientists
-
Now Playing: Bears have a ball on backyard swing set
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged in murder of beloved Baton Rouge civil rights leader
-
Now Playing: Videos capture plane crash near Dallas that killed 10
-
Now Playing: Heat index climbing to triple-digit temperatures for northeast US
-
Now Playing: No federal charges for NYPD officer in Eric Garner fatal chokehold case
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: Trump's comments 'beneath the office of the presidency'
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers meet on growing female prison population
-
Now Playing: Adviser talks economy under President Trump