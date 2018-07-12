-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan surprised Kate Bosworth with a football-themed present
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host amid backlash over homophobic tweets
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Endgame' prepares for emotional finale in 1st trailer
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts talks new movie 'Ben is Back'
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande accepts Billboard's Woman of the Year award
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Swimming with Men' and 'Bernie The Dolphin'
-
Now Playing: Ella Mai performs a special mashup of 'Trip' and 'Boo'd Up' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Constance Wu's historic Golden Globes nod is breaking barriers for Asian-Americans
-
Now Playing: Meet the new 'Bachelor' contestants
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after homophobic comments resurface
-
Now Playing: 'The Hate U Give' star Amandla Stenberg on her new role
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry's act of kindness
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: We had Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton interview each other
-
Now Playing: Kerry Washington on missing 'Scandal' and starring on Broadway
-
Now Playing: 2019 Golden Globe nominations announced
-
Now Playing: 'Aquaman' star says 'villainous blondes' have more fun
-
Now Playing: We had Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton interview each other
-
Now Playing: Boy crawls away from Queen Elizabeth II