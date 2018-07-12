Transcript for Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host amid backlash over homophobic tweets

Let's check in with it eggs you've Lesley messer now in at Los Angeles a big shake up overnight Kevin Hart. Not host staying at the the picture Oscars what happened to lessen. Yet just a couple is though Kevin Hart was gushing on Twitter that. He'd accepted his dream job hosting the Oscars. And by the end of the week it wasn't gonna happen. Basically a couple years ago haven't heard tweeted back some anti LG BT. Q tweets he'd used some anti gay slurs and he refused to apologize the academy said to him. If you want this job you need to issue a man called and he went on Twitter and basically sad. He was tired of talking about it he'd made peace with what it's that he devolved he was a different person. And then a couple hours after that. He actually did apologize he said he was sorry for hurting anybody. He never meant to be offense that he was going to step down as Oscars hosts because he didn't want to create a distraction. And such a huge awards night. And Hollywood's so now the academy has to scramble and figure out who is gonna host this show at the end of February. And that credible and he's had so much success over the last couple of years he's been working he's been very popular very funny but. This and it has everything is documented these days his his tweets are out there and we'll see what happens ex of Kevin Hart. Yeah I am I. It's it'll be really interesting to see what the academy does and what he does it mean as you pointed out he's been very successful he's on a comedy tour. Right now in Australia selling out crowds the movies he's dying to have need a lot of money. He's been very successful this just. Is not going to be a good fit for him I'm curious to see what his fellow comedians say and how Hollywood reacts when they wake up this morning. Absolutely all right Leslie thank you so much for your time thanks for that update.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.