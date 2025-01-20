Kid Rock calls Trump 'American badass'

ABC News' Terry Moran speaks to singer and musician Kid Rock at the Commander in Chief Ball about his support for President Donald Trump and about performing throughout his campaign.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live