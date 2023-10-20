King of Afrobeats Davido on the impact of the genre, global appeal

ABC News' Reena Roy spoke with Afrobeats star Davido about his latest album "Timeless" and how the genre and its artists are changing the perception of Africa and pop culture.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live