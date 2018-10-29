Transcript for Kiss announces 'End of the Road' tour

Kiss is calling it the day after 45 years on the road there ending it retiring from the poor and ABC's Jason Nathanson. Here with the band to talk about the finals for and guys. Again ask. Why now why is this the final tour. Because it's a great time to do it some retire when their over the hill. And when they should've retired sooner. We're at the top of our game we never been better we've never enjoyed each other more. It's a great time for us to say well. We played beat the clock and sooner or later the clocks going to win before that happens let's go out so. For a half decade since the beginning we're going to go out and take a victory lap. And go round the world. And play in front of all the people that have seen us before and some who happen and do the most bombastic. Biggest most explosive. Most. Revolutionary show we've ever done. A lot of bands out there now are doing just shows just kissed DNA in every rock star show rap star show country store show. Which can't be kids so we're going to go out there one time. And really show everybody why we've been around this long and have that emotional connection to the audience it's more than just music. When people realize that this is the last time. You get to share something very intimate we have multi generations. In the audience we have parents who bring their children. And bring their fathers and mothers so. With three generations there and a lot of time that we spent doing this to great time to acknowledged what we've done. What are people gonna see you said this is the biggest the most bombastic must not ask or you've ever done. For 45 years people. I've expected only the best. The greatest shows on earth we actually say that the hottest bat on the world. We're gonna outdo ourselves so we spared no expense we've taken a long time to rehearse we've already been I don't for a month. The these outfits that we've aside and go much much longer this thing you know that song walk a mile in my shoes uses just two steps and I'm. The other things worth noting as we Wear more makeup and high heels and her mommy you that if I'm does not. We are the band we've always want to see onstage. The greatest band that ever lived. We you know you have to believe to thine own self be true the Greeks believe so we're not shy about any of this on the other hand. We sold down the gauntlet and fun of ourselves stumpel bombed holy ground stage. Gives the people. Your friends your bosses the greatest show they've ever receive. And why stop now. Because if you're a mountain climber and you've climbed Mount Kilimanjaro the highest mountains on earth. Why would you go back down at your only halfway up only come down. When you're at it as your best and you reach the top of that mountain look around she smelled of thin air up there have been probably go down having survived climb the highest mountains. That's what we're gonna do. And you promise this is the last four you have said that before but interestingly. You have to remember and and this is for the cynnex. Or those jaded. Who say all you did a farewell tour we did a tour nineteen years ago. Nineteen years ago and it for very different reasons. All of them negative. The fact is that. The band was miserable. The people in the band world were not being as respectful of the fans or of the kiss legacy as they should be. And we thought let's send it. Instead of let's get rid of the people who aren't pulling their weight. We've been doing this now seventeen years with Tommy. Eric's been in the band over twenty years that's never been better. That's a great time to say listen. Let's let's. Let's have our come by moment but let's blow it up at the same time. And how long is it going to be mean owned John's doing a three year this is a three year tour more or less. But people need to remember. That it even if it's three years. Once it ends of the concert in your town it's all over. So that you can talk about it may be people are gonna see us in in Italy. Or in some other part of the world two years down the road but if we played your town. We've had that night with you so it's it's a time for us to. Reflect on some great times to thank the people who made it possible and they get to do the same. Rumors may be peace pier might stop by a guest warehouses analysts say things out but don't kid yourself for not playing the game. Nobody is curious the people you're looking rides and our kids. If you're of the Yankees you can bring out somebody and conical shape great he was in the bat you know he was on the team a little while ago. And you know recognize that fact we ate some Peter were just as important at the outset of the band. As Paul and ourselves but trust me not everybody is designed to run the marathon. You have to have enormous. Self respect and responsibility. Shall upon time respect the fans don't kid yourself we are the hardest working bad on the planet. Take anybody from another band and stick him an armed troops they'd pass out half hour and that's not by the way a slight two bands that go up and sneakers and T shirts. We wish we could we have too much pride in ourselves you're gonna introduce yourself. To the world say you one of the best you've got the best not kind of the best we're booted in the you know with the best of Minnesota no babe. We're the best on earth. And you want to go up when you're at the top of your game you know and we all know there are bands touring right now that did you know it's like. Get you know get officers we look great. Look at this isn't. Look at all this that we looked great we saw great we're playing better than ever and we actually like each other I don't person like himself. The rest of the guys our. Is it possible we might get a new album not out of this no no new music lately it is it always strikes me is so strange that people say. Why into a new album because you really don't want to. Because when any classic band does a new album. It's tolerated and whether it's the stones are McCartney. Hawaii doing well that sounds great now playground sugar. So what is the point if it's not creatively fulfilling. Certainly the the public may be asking for it but the same goes for concerts if you play something that's all her latest album. Invariably. If you put on a classic bands like concert in turn the sound down I'll tell you every time the plane in new song because the audience sits down. So for us I think we know at this point. You can do songs like Heller hallelujah you can do modern day Delilah great songs from the last two albums but they don't have to put Tina. They don't have the years of being a part of somebody's life. So we can play them and people say that's great play love god. So really the idea of going in and doing another album doesn't really. Doesn't fire us up as much as let's put together the most amazing show we've ever done. And let's go out and not only give people what they expect but completely. Obliterate whatever preconceived ideas they have. This will be the ultimate kiss show and the fact that we get to consciously be aware that there won't be another. Is a very different. And makes for very different atmosphere if we were a band who finished a tour. And then after years that now we're not gonna go out to your fame now we're not me and you kind of fade away kisses and about fading away. Kiss is about a super notebook. This is about an explosion heard round the world and that's what we'll do. Well thank you so much can't wait to see it. The end of the it's the end of the road tour right that's or call it the end of the road tour coming to a city near you sometime next year. I'm Jason Nathanson ABC news Los Angeles. Thanking us.

