{"duration":"2:07","description":"Chenoweth spoke about singing Parton’s iconic hit, “I Will Always Love You” with the country music legend. “She just continues to be a teacher, I think, without knowing it,” Chenoweth said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66955278","title":"Kristin Chenoweth, For King and Country on collaborating with Dolly Parton","url":"/Entertainment/video/kristin-chenoweth-king-country-collaborating-dolly-parton-66955278"}