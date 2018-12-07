Kylie Jenner, 20, on her way to being the youngest self-made billionaire

The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics has built a $900 million fortune.
0:34 | 07/12/18

Transcript for Kylie Jenner, 20, on her way to being the youngest self-made billionaire
Kylie Jenner is on track to become what's is being described as the youngest self made billionaire ever. Forbes magazine estimates genders network of 900 million dollars she turns 21 next month. FaceBook founder Mark Zuckerberg became a billionaire at age 23. Not Jenner made her fortune in cosmetics with a company that she launched two years ago. And dictionary.com is using her as an example for the terms self made.

