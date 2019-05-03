Kylie Jenner, 21, is officially a billionaire

After making headlines in 2018 for being "self-made", Forbes reported today that Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire.
0:43 | 03/05/19

Transcript for Kylie Jenner, 21, is officially a billionaire
Highly Jana has beat out Mark Zuckerberg to become the youngest self made billionaire ever. The youngest member of the Kardashian Jenner clan has amassed a ten figure fortune at the agent when he won. Jenner started the highly cosmetics and when he could teach initially sold it om line and a pop up scores. Jenner has now signed an exclusive distribution deal with hope that the sell it. In 1000 plus stores and you know I said self made millionaire that's a big debate because she did have a little bit of that help. Having the dinner name and they should go and a whole machine behind are certainly got a question how self made it is but the reality is she is still. The person whose front of that though products he absolutely has really pushed it beyond what a lot of people expected.

