Lamorne Morris on Emmy noms for 'Fargo,' his role in 'Saturday Night'

ABC News' Juju Chang speaks with actor and comedian Lamorne Morris about his recent success in the hit FX crime anthology “Fargo,” which brought him his first Emmy nomination.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live