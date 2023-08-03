Lizzo responds to lawsuit alleging she harassed former dancers

The Grammy-award winning singer released a statement on Instagram calling the allegations false stating, "she would never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live