The long journey to finding music fame in 'Dreamin' Wild'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with musicians Donnie Emerson and Nancy Sophia Emerson about the new film "Dreamin' Wild" which tells the story of an album rediscovered after decades of obscurity.

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live