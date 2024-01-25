Max Burkholder on 'Ted': 'It's foul, disgusting degenerates doing what they do best'

ABC News' Victor Oquendo spoke with "Ted" actor Max Burkholder on the new television prequel and what fans can expect from everyone's favorite foul-mouthed bear.

January 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live