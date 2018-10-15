Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy

VIDEO: Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter early Monday.
0:33 | 10/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy
We've got some breaking news from the royal family this morning and there is word that dutchess may give Markell is meant she is like going need to be about twelve weeks cracked. Yes here is he here he get the royal trumpets and ready because this is the video right here of the couple and all story of this weekend the baby news. K from Kensington power was. Just moments ago so it is official this will be the first grand child from Megan's mother. And the queen she's got to she's got a few of Margaret very exciting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

