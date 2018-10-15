-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin debuts talk show
-
Now Playing: Live action 'Aladdin' teaser trailer released
-
Now Playing: Royal family attends Princess Eugenie's wedding at Windsor Castle
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: First lady speaks out on marriage in the media spotlight
-
Now Playing: Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross perform live in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Astrotwins discuss horoscopes, what's in the stars and break down zodiac signs
-
Now Playing: 'Behind the Insta' of Hilary Swank's craziest photos
-
Now Playing: Hilary Swank on spontaneous cross-country travel and being back on the big screen
-
Now Playing: Amanda Peet explains why she's not on social media
-
Now Playing: Comic Con attendees find confidence in cosplay
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'First Man' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale'
-
Now Playing: Sissy Spacek says she was 'discombobulated' meeting Robert Redford
-
Now Playing: Busy Philipps opens up about her new memoir
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts reveals how she explained her fame to her kids
-
Now Playing: All the royal details of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding
-
Now Playing: Kanye West visits the White House for a meeting with Trump
-
Now Playing: Raven-Symone discusses her moment with Janet Jackson and hit show 'Raven's Home'
-
Now Playing: Maggie Gyllenhaal discusses new movie 'The Kindergarten Teacher' and more
-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Marcus Scribner is heading off to college and we feel old