Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

More
The world-famous wax museum and London tourist attraction Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new waxwork depicting royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle.
1:00 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55039741,"title":"Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds","duration":"1:00","description":"The world-famous wax museum and London tourist attraction Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new waxwork depicting royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle.","url":"/Entertainment/video/meghan-markle-waxwork-unveiled-madame-tussauds-55039741","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.