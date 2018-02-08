Mickey Mouse unimpressed as Minnie accepts another man's marriage proposal

Lovestruck fan proposes to Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World in Orlando -- and Mickey is clearly not impressed.
0:34 | 08/02/18

Business circles and are you rim. There have been. I'm yeah.

