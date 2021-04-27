Multi-platinum producer Maejor discusses healing power of music

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Maejor about his new Audible Original, "Maejor Frequency," and his exploration of the healing powers of sound.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live