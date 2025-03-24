Netflix's new series 'Adolescence' has parents talking: Here's why

Parenting expert Bethany Braun-Silva discusses the hit drama that highlights toxic masculinity and the dangers of the online “manosphere.”

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live