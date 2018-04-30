Transcript for NSYNC reunites for the 1st time in 5 years

Yeah. As. In city. The same. Of course the band is made up of the cute one the bad boy and sensitive one. The sexy one. Jelly. Inspire me every day is pleased. You can't stop I know you liked this dirty this must be. It's like Susan. The emotions out of my heart and is filled them out loud. Perhaps might raise achievement occurred back in 1998 when it. The chart the doorsteps and times where they hit singles I want you back and remember Aaron up my argument. I was one of the very lucky people with these guys in the entire world wanted them and keep in mind. It was a time when Justin's permits and approvals and she. And was known for dating actors there's an active. Casey has discovered the fountain of youth apparently. Chris was rocky quarrels and grids. Of course I spent most of my time with joy because he was 25 years old in the rest of the guys. I'll forget everything together. Yeah. Are on the boulevard is more than just. Recording artists. All. Your problem in our car Lindsey. At me. It wasn't for you guys I want you were and even. Guys. It appointments he teases me. And I thugs do that went well it's amazing that we've never had an album in years you guys are still supporting. We had a low in the past. This is something that that you know it yet again. It is important that we had here you get to. That's it's hard. Corbett that's Britain's world class. You guys are the best man who. These four guys mean so much to me. We really. We're really a fan lean and and memories that we happen at times and shared. And the families that we build from it. I don't I really think I could put into words how much the floor he means and mean. Just. Do part time soon. Unbelievable times and times route one what the and I just love all of these homeless. Don't touch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.