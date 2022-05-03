By the Numbers: The world’s highest-paid athletes

Here is a look at the highest-paid athletes, including NBA star LeBron James and tennis player Naomi Osaka, and their multi-million dollar income from salary and endorsements.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live