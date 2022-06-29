Opening statements begin in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, is expected to testify on Tuesday, sources told ABC News.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live