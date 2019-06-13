Transcript for 'My Little Pony' introduces 1st lesbian characters in new episode

Time now for the feet and my little pony making a big announcement just in time for our world pride month the cartoon will debut its first ever same. Sex couple it's your characters and an upcoming episode called the last crusade it introduces and holiday and anti lofty. A lesbian couple who take care of their character it's loop. The writers and producers said the timing unaided airing during pride month was a happy coincidence. Just last month one of the main characters on the PBS animated series are terror was revealed to be day to recoup.

