‘Clearly, it was racial profiling’: Comedian Eric André on airport stop lawsuit

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with comedian Eric André about his lawsuit against Clayton County, Georgia, accusing its police department of racial profiling at Atlanta’s airport.

