'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice ordered deported to Italy

The removal order would take effect after he's released from federal prison.
0:22 | 10/10/18

The husband of real high of housewives of New Jersey star Teresa DD check. Will be deported back to Italy Joseph Judy Che is currently serving a more than three year sentence for failing to pay about 200000 dollars in taxes. He is an Italian citizen who came to the US as an infant he says he did not know that he wasn't an American citizen. He has one month to file an appeal.

