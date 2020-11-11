Transcript for Reba McEntire looks back on 2020, from mother's death to new relationship: Part 5

years of opry but we're just thankful to have 500 really big opry fans out in the audience. I think everyone connected with the opry does dream of the day that we can have 4,400 people out there in the pews. What's great tonight is being back and having these fans back at the opry for the first time since we've really started. That's what really makes it unique for us. A special welcome to our small but mighty audience here in the opry house, our first audience in seven months. I think that helps. It's really -- it's so much better than there big nobody. For me, what was crazy, all that stuff is going on and we're all shut down and all this going on and I'm with Reba and here we are trying to reverse and figure out what we're going to do for the cmas. You gotten the script yet? I haven't gotten yet. That was weird. That was awesome and weird. How have you been through all of this? Well, when it happened, mama had just passed away, so I was in Oklahoma. And we were planning the funeral and they said, "I don't think there's going to be a funeral." "Why?" "Well, covid." "Well, what's that got to do with anything?" Yeah. And they said, "Well, they're closing the borders. Nobody will be able to come in," and I had no idea it was that serious because, you know, I get wrapped up in the music and the rehearsals and my life. Yeah. My little sister Susie and I went through all of mama's house. We were the tightest we've ever been in our lives. Yeah. And we've always been tight. But that was just a godsend. But for me one good thing is, my son and I got so close. Because -- Perfect. Because we -- I'd go on the road and, you know, you're always at home and he's a golfer, so he's always wanting to do that. So him and I got really close and, my relationship, I don't know if we would've gotten this close if I was -- True. Still running around the country every weekend. So I've heard so much about the drive-in concerts. You did one. I did one. How was it? It was great to be on stage. To be back with the band. The concert was weird. I got to tell you, because -- it's weird because everybody's so separate and you're so used to that feedback that's right there with people dancing and laughing and being there and that was missed sorely. Yeah, yeah. If that's what we're doing for the minute I'm in, but I don't want that to be the new normal. Right. When Vince and I did the grand ole opry -- We teased, back in the early days, this is about how all the gigs went. That's very true. I tryo forget that memory, but yeah, it's back there somewhere. And we get through the song and it's like crickets. Golly, didn't even hear an amen or nothing. Absy. I know. It was so weird. Give it back Oh, you know, we're the hosts of the cmas. You've done it with such class so many times. Thanks. You know, many E the newcomer. I'm sure everybody is watching and wants to know something, so, is there anything we can give them, any little secret that we can give them tonight about the cmas? It's going to be different than some of the awards we've seen in the past. And we're going to be very safe. But live entertainment, I'm looking forward to that. Oh, me too. I'm looking forward to singing with you. Me too. I'm looking forward to singing with you. That's going to be the highlight of my career. So everybody make ou turn on the VCR for me. I said VCR. I love that. All those kids are going, What's a VCR?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.