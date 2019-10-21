Reba McEntire, Travis Tritt & Marty Stuart at Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

Reba McEntire closed the Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony with "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" with the McCrary Sisters.
0:19 | 10/21/19

