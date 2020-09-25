Transcript for How relentless paparazzi hounded Britney Spears in 2007

Britney was still a low. That many days for weeks she would just leave her house and get hit her car. Just drive. For hours and don't know clock in her world a cheap commodity. Wild hours any power and that paparazzi would follow her dry day. The relentless. They want a piece of Brittany. And it's culminates. Again Wednesday. When the paparazzi eared coming after her. She shaves her head guys don't you refresh this does Cindy pivotal clinical video for their. You might think. That she wanted to take those photos I believe your eyes and showtime and showtime are looking. That's why it works like Hollywood works but anyway but. Stop detention Clinton seemed to know letting you know it's over stop I look at those things this symbolic. And taking off way it's like her most recognizable feature but it's what everybody thought enter war was. Big platinum blonde. She said you know it currently. And it was. That was quite a statement.

