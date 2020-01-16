Transcript for Richard Pryor’s wife and exes recall their relationships with the famed comedian

I definitely felt that Richard was muscle names. Love in my life that's why I married him twice Richard Pryor had says in marriages to Iowa women. Two of them twice Richard Price first wife was named Patricia price and many married Shelley after Shelley came. Debra then after Deborah me. And there was flame he married her twice and then me. How many times is it O he had a lot of women and a lot of wives a lot of children he's not alone in the entertainment world. But he talked about it really am trying. Really am. I'm telling you alone. Brian thank. It's hard to wake up and see the same person all look. He's sick you have to wake up. The same person day after day so we're not really what he does address is kinda lured. Updated live and Richard had a hard times and only man and we've seen. Kind of you know existence that was in a party of the night after he was married with Jennifer he knocked on his lawyers Billings and one additional us. The following morning Dallas because Richard found that most critically important for him. Conquer. You it was a game within the sport and then once you gain well now the interest was very much less as a result. What he was exposed. Peoria. We grew up in a whole house and its allies such as this all of those things in order easings van. Pressed on his mind it's often. How do you grow up liking women. When you go on and thought out and possibly hostages. I would think you would think that any woman was on the make on the ten. Some of mistrust that he may have had with the is why so women are usually as a result. What he was expose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.