-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's royal homecoming
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits now on display
-
Now Playing: Daniel Radcliffe on 'Harry Potter' super fans and his new play
-
Now Playing: Royals in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: 2018 World Series
-
Now Playing: Watch Cedric Yarbrough's impressions of Tracy Morgan, Idris Elba and Michael Jackson
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle gives empowering speech on feminism, women's suffrage
-
Now Playing: Tika Sumpter and Amber Riley open up about 'Nobody's Fool'
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato's mom says star has been sober for 90 days
-
Now Playing: Hollywood A-listers go all out for Halloween
-
Now Playing: Jason Derulo gives fans surprise of a lifetime after canceled concert
-
Now Playing: As if! 90s teen rom-com 'Clueless' is getting a remake!
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tiffany Haddish reveals what she wants in a man
-
Now Playing: Hall of Famers Deion Sander and Brian Urlacher stop by 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Bethenny Frankel and Barbara Corcoran join 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish on her 'Nobody's Fool' co-star Whoopi Goldberg
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish on her Emmy win, dating and equal pay in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber's burrito eating has the Internet buzzing
-
Now Playing: Hilary Swank on 'What They Had' and returning to acting after caring for her dad
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face plane scare