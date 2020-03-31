Selena's lasting legacy

More
Remembering the Latina icon 25 years after her tragic death at the age of 23.
0:32 | 03/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Selena's lasting legacy
Tonight we honor legendary singer songwriters so early nineteen sending a 25 years ago 23 year old Mexican American icon customer. Murdered by the head of her fan club shocking the world. Selena remains want the most influential and beloved Latino artists of all time a concert in her memory originally scheduled for May ninth that the San Antonio Alamo dome has been postponed. Due to the pandemic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Remembering the Latina icon 25 years after her tragic death at the age of 23.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"69909703","title":"Selena's lasting legacy","url":"/Entertainment/video/selenas-lasting-legacy-69909703"}