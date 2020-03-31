Transcript for Selena's lasting legacy

Tonight we honor legendary singer songwriters so early nineteen sending a 25 years ago 23 year old Mexican American icon customer. Murdered by the head of her fan club shocking the world. Selena remains want the most influential and beloved Latino artists of all time a concert in her memory originally scheduled for May ninth that the San Antonio Alamo dome has been postponed. Due to the pandemic.

