'Sesame Street's' Elmo wants to know how everyone is doing

The famous red and fuzzy character sent out a tweet that asked, "How is everybody doing?" and it produced a wide variety of responses.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live