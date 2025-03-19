Blizzard warnings issued in 5 states from eastern Great Plains to Midwest

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota. Snowfall rates are expected to reach 2 inches per hour, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph.

March 19, 2025

