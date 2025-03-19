Suspect in custody after barricade near CIA headquarters

Law enforcement officials apprehended a man near the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, following a tense standoff that lasted for several hours on Wednesday.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live