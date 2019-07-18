Transcript for Sexual assault charges dropped against Kevin Spacey

I'm shots I bought in Boston for ABC news live the sex assault case against Kevin Spacey is now all over because his accuser does not want to testify. But this case started to crumble weeks ago. The about face in the sex assault case against Kevin Spacey resting with the young man accusing the actor of groping him and Nantucket bar and when he sixteen. At the last hearing the accuser pleaded the fifth. Then following that hearing the accuser and assembly met with the district attorney. Together deciding to drop the case the young and wanting to keep his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination. But there were several issues leading to this decision including the accusers missing cell phone that was never brought to court despite a judge's order. The judge saying that it could be difficult for this case to move forward. And just before that hearing the accuser withdrew his own civil suit against Spacey giving no reason. In a statement the family's attorney Mitchell Garabedian said quote my client it is family have shown an enormous amount of courage under typical circumstances. This appears to be the end for this case both the civil suit and criminal case likely cannot be re filed I'm shot shy about it Boston you're watching ABC news law.

