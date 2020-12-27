Transcript for 'Shark Tank’ star Mark Cuban reflects on shooting pandemic season

In the nineteen total day that's Judy and I think it was. I did see some light I mean that's how precise and strict that bubble was. We kind of took a page from the NBA. In our approach to filming season twelve of shark tank. Palm we all went to the Venetian Hotel. And quarantine and when I say all not just the sharks who were filming. Not just beyond the doors who were participating. But dot several hundred. People on staff doing production. Doing hair doing make up. The process in place was incredible. I had to followed very specific path. Took my little wardrobe room where I got to change in. You know might professionally cleaned of wardrobe hair make up were dressed in Hazmat suits. The look likes opted out of the movie contagion. If and then there would put air make you they would do Wear make up we'd walk to this that we were six and a half feet apart. You know they got for doors could no longer come in and and make a pitch and dropped something in front of us as example our you know if we do a deal congratulated. That all changed everything you know supported social distancing. When we're done then I followed the arrows to go back to the elevator that only I used and it worked. You know we got season twelve shop you know there were hundreds of staff members production crew members. That were able to work and we all took pride knowing that we really set an example how to produce huge. Paul pulled it free.

