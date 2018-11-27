Shawn Mendes opens up about his sexuality

The singer admitted he feels the need to "prove to people that I'm not gay."
0:34 | 11/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Shawn Mendes opens up about his sexuality
Is so pop star shot Mendez want to Ellis stopped. He has a big announcement to make. He's not gay. He's not not at all. Affect funny year old Canadian explains Rolling Stone that got about his personal at. Causes a lot of distrust ending. He hit me feel pressure to be seen him publicly girls to prove he's not gains in its. He hates that Biden sounds. But he also admits this. He's a little feminine but that's only because he grew up with fifteen female cousins I would grade his hair and paid his nails. He's not gay. It's a stock trade.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

