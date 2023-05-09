The Shibutani siblings talk about their bond, transition to authors

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips talks with Alex and Maia Shibutani on their Olympic winning relationship on and off the ice and the release of their new illustrated picture book.

May 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live