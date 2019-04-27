Transcript for Sigourney Weaver surprises students at viral 'Alien' play

If the Q did North Bergen high school wondering what lieutenant Ripley thought about their play based on the cultural phenomenon. The movie alien. Now they know. Surprise visit by Sigourney Weaver herself to beat the students and sit in the audience. All my gosh they're screaming crying. One brother please Ripley just was hugging her she can believe it was Britain's. It was awesome seeing Sigourney is still unreal yeah. I really can't believe it. The league had obviously been such an honor just considering how old monumental her character was and then moving polarity strong women girls. And just think of the impact this movie and that role had the lead actress in this play wasn't even born yet when the movie came out. If the student actors produced the place so out of this world. It went viral millions of hits really got Sigourney Weaver's attention on Twitter. And if all of this sounds familiar to you that's because Eyewitness News spoke with these kids last month. That the time had run out of money for the show to the law and then director of aliens Ridley Scott jumped in. And donated 5000 dollars at and it's encore performance Cabell life. Almost all of this by the way. Made from recycled materials chrome. Wrote this is a butterfly constantly got from. Fighting city and everything news they're looking for entertainment news provided. It's. The comfortable don't believe that the hardcore and lights. Noisy despite having its not. She hit it right there and there it. Meanwhile display initially meant to be a fund raiser for drama club. We always wanted to build the drama department this may have kick started us they certainly have the talent in North Bergen Stephon Kim gentle side. Eyewitnesses. Griffin is any.

