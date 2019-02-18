Transcript for Steven Spielberg slams streaming services

I am Ager and anchored in new York and you're watching ABC news alive director Steven Spielberg fiercely loyal. To the traditional movie watching experience he now says. That companies like Netflix and Amazon that produce movies should not be eligible for an Oscar. Unity and your mom. Blockbuster movies are nearly synonymous with Steven Spielberg one of the most prolific filmmakers of our Generation X. Famous for bringing characters like heat and Indiana Jones so why. But this morning the Academy Award winning director. Appears to call out streaming site saying movies produced by companies like Netflix and Amazon should not be compared to movies produced for the big screen. Telling an audience at this weekend cinema audio society awards I love television but there's nothing like going to a big dark theater and having the experience or wash over you. I'm a firm believer of that movie theaters need to be around for ever Spielberg's comments come just one week before the Oscars where Roma is making history as the first don't produce my Netflix to be nominated for the coveted best picture trophy thing. It's not the first time Spielberg's cast a spotlight on streaming services telling ITV news last year once you commit to a television format Erie TV movie. You certainly if it's a good show deserve an Emmy but not an Oscar. And also more history for Netflix just last month the company was allowed to join the Motion Picture Association of America. Which includes the ranks of Paramount universal and our parent company. Disney I'm Adrian banker in new York and you're watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.